First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $3,898,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

