First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FRSB stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. First Resource Bank has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.86.
About First Resource Bank (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Resource Bank (FRSB)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.