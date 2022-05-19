First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,370 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.