First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 273.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ECOM opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $385.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

