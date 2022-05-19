First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 22,949 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cricut were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cricut by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,349,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,000,575 in the last three months.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

