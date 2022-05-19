First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $390.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $374.65 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

