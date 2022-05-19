First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in FirstCash by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

