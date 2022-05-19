FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,682 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.15% of FirstEnergy worth $33,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.