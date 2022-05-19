Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

