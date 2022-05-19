ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

