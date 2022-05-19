Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

