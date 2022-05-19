Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Minerals (FTMDF)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.