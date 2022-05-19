Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 688,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 170,290 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

