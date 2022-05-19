Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Acquires 706,554 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.