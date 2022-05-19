FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $162.67 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $170.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

