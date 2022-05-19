Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,600

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUTR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,900.40 ($48.08).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,931 ($23.80) on Wednesday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($48.92). The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 33.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,390.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,934.29.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

