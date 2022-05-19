GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GTCH opened at $0.02 on Thursday. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
GBT Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
