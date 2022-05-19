GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTCH opened at $0.02 on Thursday. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

