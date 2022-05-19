GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 705.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDIFF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

GDIFF opened at $32.11 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

