Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.89) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

LON:GEN opened at GBX 413.50 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 397.50 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($9.94).

In other news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($108,481.26).

Genuit Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.