GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.86. GMS reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

GMS stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

