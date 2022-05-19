Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 1,948,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWLIF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

