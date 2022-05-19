Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GGGSF stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Greggs has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

