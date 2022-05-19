Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Grupo Herdez alerts:

Shares of GUZOF stock opened at 1.55 on Thursday. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of 1.18 and a fifty-two week high of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.48.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.