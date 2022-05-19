Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Harbor Diversified stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Diversified (HRBR)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.