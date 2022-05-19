Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Harbor Diversified stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

