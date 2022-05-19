Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $542.20

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 542.20 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 465.90 ($5.74), with a volume of 419311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.70 ($5.64).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 21 ($0.26).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 49.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 408.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.