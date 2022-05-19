Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 234.8 days.

HDIUF opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

