Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 234.8 days.
HDIUF opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.96.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
