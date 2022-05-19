Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Sells $16,406,326.56 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $16,406,326.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,728,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,112,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alberta Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16.

Hayward stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Hayward by 86.1% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,962 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hayward by 8,262.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $15,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

