Head-To-Head Comparison: Enovix (ENVX) and Its Competitors

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enovix to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Enovix alerts:

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -61.76% -35.84% Enovix Competitors -95.41% -11.70% -4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -8.74 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 3.65

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enovix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 135 663 988 32 2.50

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.48%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 78.76%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.