HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,277,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 4,324,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,796.2 days.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $114.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLFFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($114.58) to €89.00 ($92.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HelloFresh from €79.00 ($82.29) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HelloFresh from €40.00 ($41.67) to €47.00 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.