HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $11.44. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 4,474 shares traded.
HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
