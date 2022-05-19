HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $11.44. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 4,474 shares traded.

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 175.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,312 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 185.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 396,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

