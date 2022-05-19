IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.