Iii Gates William Henry Sells 169,430 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total transaction of C$24,377,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,364,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,635,050,068.59.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total transaction of C$26,096,128.98.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total transaction of C$4,878,489.81.

On Monday, May 9th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 98,494 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.29, for a total transaction of C$14,409,051.69.

On Friday, May 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

