Iii Gates William Henry Sells 180,492 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total value of C$26,096,128.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,183,753 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,983,915.12.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total value of C$24,377,029.28.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total value of C$4,878,489.81.

On Monday, May 9th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 98,494 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.29, for a total value of C$14,409,051.69.

On Friday, May 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total value of C$33,303,562.22.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total value of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$171.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.74.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

