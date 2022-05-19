Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.