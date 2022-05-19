Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,583,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UOCT opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

