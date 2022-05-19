Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 761,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,888.0 days.

IPXHF opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Inpex has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

