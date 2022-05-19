Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires $50,002,826.58 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

