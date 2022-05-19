Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $9,981,243.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CVX opened at $168.06 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.