Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $24,432,625.33 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $295.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $193.11 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.34. The firm has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

