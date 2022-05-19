Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $773,750.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,823,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,802,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

PBF stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PBF Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,087,818 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.