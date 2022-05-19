Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells $13,511,709.44 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,207,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,189,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

TOST opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

