Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Inter Parfums worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after buying an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

