Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.51% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 579,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,314 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

