Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.43

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 2493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

