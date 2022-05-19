Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.54

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

