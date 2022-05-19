Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.54

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
