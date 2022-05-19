Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.50% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.