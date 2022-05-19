iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.70. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 451,670 shares changing hands.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

