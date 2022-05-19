Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of Iridium Communications worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,453.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

