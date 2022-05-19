iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.47

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 2265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

