iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $74.78.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.