iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.54% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,688,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 190,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter worth $7,035,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,440,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,185,000.

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $62.73.

